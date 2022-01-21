Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,879 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,342,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 85,830 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,572,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

