Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.65

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 266328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.39.

The firm has a market cap of C$176.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$33.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

