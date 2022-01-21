Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 114,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

