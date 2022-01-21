Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 19,931 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 463.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.