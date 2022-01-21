Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after buying an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after buying an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,577,000 after buying an additional 216,294 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after buying an additional 250,209 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

SPG stock opened at $147.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

