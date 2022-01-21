1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Management Corp boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% in the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 453.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,205,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 987,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after acquiring an additional 833,370 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ONEM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

ONEM stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.