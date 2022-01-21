JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Target Price to 130.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 149.00 to 130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

ADEVF stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

