Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of D opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after buying an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,688,000. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

