Barclays Lowers Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €145.70

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from €146.00 ($165.91) to €145.70 ($165.57) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.92. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.94. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

