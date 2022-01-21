NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $90.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

NEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 198,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 98,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

