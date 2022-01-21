Pendle Hits Market Cap of $30.80 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $30.80 million and $1.11 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pendle has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.41 or 0.07224265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,397.16 or 1.00018127 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063230 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

