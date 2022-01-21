Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.77 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Select Medical worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $522,477,000 after buying an additional 644,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $152,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,529,000 after purchasing an additional 184,422 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $90,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2,313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,821 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

