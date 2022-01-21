Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.74.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.28 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

