SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of SSR Mining worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

SSR Mining stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

