Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 590 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Watts Water Technologies worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $182.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.31 and its 200-day moving average is $176.80. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

WTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

