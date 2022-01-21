Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.08% of Chegg worth $106,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Chegg by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Chegg by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Chegg by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHGG opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -447.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

