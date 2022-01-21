Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 689 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPT opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.19, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.30.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

