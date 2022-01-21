Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $80,079,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $142.99 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.10.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

