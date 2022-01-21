Bokf Na Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $155.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average of $156.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

