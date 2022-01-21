Tobam Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tobam lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,235.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 451,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after buying an additional 417,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.4% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 46,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.