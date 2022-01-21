People s United Financial Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

MDLZ opened at $67.76 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.