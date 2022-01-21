People s United Financial Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $511.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $603.85 and a 200-day moving average of $640.65. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.