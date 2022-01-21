People s United Financial Inc. Has $7.62 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $107.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

