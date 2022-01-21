Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Shares of SOLO stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $227.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 7,990.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.