Banano (BAN) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Banano has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $19.18 million and $97,012.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,955 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,271,411 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.