Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Update

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WWW shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

NYSE:WWW opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

