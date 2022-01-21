Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $51.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

