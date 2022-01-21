Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $496.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Chemed has outperformed its industry. The company reported robust revenue growth across Roto-Rooter in the third quarter 2021. The decline in operating expenses and expansion of both margins during the quarter appear promising. The full-year strong projection for Roto Rooter as well as the revised 2021 EPS estimate exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate instills optimism. Chemed ended third quarter of 2021 with no long-term debt. Moreover, Chemed ended the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Yet, a decline in VITAS revenues during the reported quarter was discouraging. The company had to cut VITAS revenue growth expectations for the full year, indicating the persistence of this challenging situation. The deterioration in short-term cash levels is worrisome.”

CHE stock opened at $471.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Chemed by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chemed by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,761,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

