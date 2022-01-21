PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $217.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $217.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.50.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $173.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a one year low of $172.60 and a one year high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.79. The stock has a market cap of $203.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

