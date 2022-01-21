US Bancorp DE Buys 9,412 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,396,000 after purchasing an additional 69,808 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 117,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $111.08 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.96.

