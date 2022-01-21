US Bancorp DE Sells 115 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,470.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,565.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,514.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

