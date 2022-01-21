AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,090 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $23,097,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

