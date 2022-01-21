Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,523 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT opened at $94.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

