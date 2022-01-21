Nexus (NXS) Trading Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Nexus has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $23.26 million and $807,592.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,549,882 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

