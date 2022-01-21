Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.50.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $508.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.38. The firm has a market cap of $225.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.