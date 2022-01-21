First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.87. Approximately 986,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,184,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.