Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Shares Down 1.8%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSTVY)

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

