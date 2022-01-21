American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) Trading 20.6% Higher

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) shares rose 20.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 63,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

About American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD)

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

