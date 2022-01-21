Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDVKY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.33.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

