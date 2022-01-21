Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDVKY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.33.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Earnings History for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

