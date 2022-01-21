Toncoin (TONCOIN) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00008193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and approximately $17.05 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00056547 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00062582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.71 or 0.07212359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,332.45 or 0.99209392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TONCOINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.