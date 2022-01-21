Short Interest in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Increases By 17.8%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $5,040,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $598.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.56. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

