Short Interest in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Expands By 17.6%

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 215,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,551 shares of company stock worth $861,604. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $609.45 million, a P/E ratio of 145.37 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

