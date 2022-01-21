Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

