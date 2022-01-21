Brokers Offer Predictions for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

