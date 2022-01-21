The Travelers Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $12.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

TRV stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

