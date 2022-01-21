The Travelers Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.
Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $12.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
TRV stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.25.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.60.
In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
See Also: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.