Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Update

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GOGL opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 624,282 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $350,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.