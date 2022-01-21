KeyCorp Comments on Commvault Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Commvault Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

CVLT opened at $67.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $56.99 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,898,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,510,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,135,000 after buying an additional 286,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,447,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,039,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

