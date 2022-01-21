Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLWS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 73.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $314,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

