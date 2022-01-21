Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in eBay by 9.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $60.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

