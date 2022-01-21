Cowen Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $257.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.29.

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.07 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

